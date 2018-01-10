By Laman Ismayilova

Russian violinist Elina Druh will give concert in Baku on January 16.

The concert is organized by International Mugham Center as part "Pearls of Classical Music", Trend Life reported.

World-famous violinist will perform works by J.S Bach, E. Shosson, P.I. Tchaikovsky, A. Zeynalli and F. Alizadeh. She will be accompanied by pianist Aslan Aslanov.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of the city and website iticket.az.

Elina Druh is a graduate of the St. Petersburg Conservatory. In 2015, she was awarded with the prize "Pedagogicheskaya Nadezhda" for pedagogical activity.

Elina is a winner of international and vocal competitions, including the International Sviridov Competition (2007), Mravinsky International Competition (2008), Young Talents of Russia (2008), the 3rd Yelski International Competition (2013),the Republican contest in Baku ( 2017),etc.

