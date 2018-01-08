By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum will open its doors to art lovers on January 13.

Within project "History of one exhibit", museum visitors will get acquainted with the history of the wedding apron (meyzyar), Trend Life reported. The exhibit was received by museum in 2016. It's only one of its kind in museum's collection.

Detailed information about wedding apron will be provided to the visitors. The participants will get to know the history of its creation, sewing technique and owner.

Azerbaijan's Carpet Museum established in Baku in 1967, being the first carpet museum in the world is the very place that can familiarize all the interested with the unique examples of the national carpets.

The main purpose of the creation of the museum was to store, research, and demonstrate unique examples of the carpet weaving art, which are the Azerbaijan’s national heritage. The initiator of the museum was Latif Karimov – an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver, the founder of the science of Azerbaijan Carpet Weaving Art, artist and teacher, author of the fundamental work of national carpet.

A new carpet museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

During its 50 years of existence, the museum has organized more than 30 exhibitions in different countries throughout the world.

The Museum operates as the site for the comprehensive research of traditional carpet weaving art and its popularization within world culture.

