Azerbaijan aims to lead Eurasia’s green energy transition and energy connectivity

7 April 2025 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan has the capacity to become not only a key energy supplier but also a strategic bridge connecting Europe and Asia, said Sadiq Gurbanov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, at the Baku event titled “Innovative Paths to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emissions Reduction,” Azernews reports.

Gurbanov emphasized Azerbaijan’s significant potential in renewable energy, highlighting that the global transition to a green economy holds ecological and political importance. “Production and consumption should be greened all over the world. Azerbaijan has taken many steps in this direction and expanded its geographical reach accordingly,” he noted.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan has adopted several key policy documents and is working on ambitious renewable energy goals. The country is developing regional energy cooperation with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, aiming to jointly promote green energy initiatives across Eurasia.

According to Gurbanov, Azerbaijan has an estimated green energy potential of 135 gigawatts onshore and 157 gigawatts offshore. He also underlined that the country will play an instrumental role in enabling the green energy transition of Eurasia through emerging green energy corridors.