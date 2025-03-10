Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's ferrous metal imports surge early this year

10 March 2025 17:36 (UTC+04:00)
In January of this year, Azerbaijan imported 104.5 thousand tons of ferrous metals and products made from them, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. For comparison, in January 2024, Azerbaijan imported 76.9 thousand tons of ferrous metals and products made from them, with a value of...

