Special offer from Azercell for International Women’s Day!
Enjoy 30 GB of free internet for two months with Honor smartphones from Azercell
Azercell is launching a special campaign on the occasion of 8 March- International Women's Day.
The mobile operator offers a complimentary 2-month subscription to a 30 GB internet pack to subscribers purchasing Honor smartphones or tablets from Azercell Exclusive stores or official dealers.
The special offer applies to devices priced at 269 AZN and above, with the 30 GB gift internet pack automatically renewed every 30 days for two months.
The campaign is valid for purchases made until March 12, 2025.
For more details on the campaign, visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/
Azercell congratulates all women on International Women’s Day!
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!