Special offer from Azercell for International Women’s Day!

6 March 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Enjoy 30 GB of free internet for two months with Honor smartphones from Azercell

Azercell is launching a special campaign on the occasion of 8 March- International Women's Day.

The mobile operator offers a complimentary 2-month subscription to a 30 GB internet pack to subscribers purchasing Honor smartphones or tablets from Azercell Exclusive stores or official dealers.

The special offer applies to devices priced at 269 AZN and above, with the 30 GB gift internet pack automatically renewed every 30 days for two months.

The campaign is valid for purchases made until March 12, 2025.

For more details on the campaign, visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/

Azercell congratulates all women on International Women’s Day!