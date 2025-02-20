Azerbaijan to showcase tourism at "TourismA" exhibition in Florence
Azerbaijan is set to participate in the prestigious international tourism exhibition, "TourismA," which will take place in Florence, Italy, from February 21-23, Azernews reports.
The State Tourism Agency has finalized all necessary preparations for the event, including securing organizational services through a contract with the "TourismA" company.
Under the terms of the agreement, the company received a payment of 15,066 manats.
Azerbaijan’s participation in "TourismA" marks a significant step in promoting its tourism sector on the global stage, with the State Tourism Agency ensuring all logistical aspects are in place for a successful exhibition.
