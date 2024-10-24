COP29 in Baku: New Digital Transport Map streamlines travel for attendees

24 October 2024 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

As the COP29 climate conference approaches, welcoming visitors from around the globe to Baku from November 11 to 22, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has launched a Digital Transport Map, Azernews reports citing the press service of the company.

This online resource provides essential information on strategically located transport hubs, venue access, and hotel accommodations, allowing users to efficiently manage their transport needs during COP29.

The network of transport hubs covers key locations throughout the city and integrates various routes and transport options. These hubs connect delegates and visitors from their accommodations to Baku Stadium, offering easy access to multiple modes of transport, including shuttle buses, metro lines, and taxis.

Available on the COP29 website, the newly launched Digital Transport Map is designed to help users identify the locations of key transport hubs. These hubs aim to optimize delegates' journeys by effectively linking transport options between hubs, the venue, and accommodations throughout the conference.

This user-friendly resource provides navigation to Baku Stadium, including the Blue and Green Zones, Heydar Aliyev Airport, major hotels, and residential complexes, alongside the COP29 transport hub network and relevant shuttle services. It also includes details on parking areas, bus stops, and pick-up and drop-off points. Users can select the most efficient routes for driving or walking between destinations by interacting with the map.

The interactive transport map is part of a broader strategy by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company to manage the influx of visitors during the conference, ensuring smooth and comfortable mobility for both guests and city residents.

Additional measures include deploying hundreds of taxis and nearly 400 buses, including express public transport, dedicated conference shuttles, and airport transfers, all aimed at providing reliable transportation services.

Moreover, the Government of Azerbaijan is pleased to offer accredited participants complimentary city and airport shuttle services, as well as free access to public transport during the conference from November 11 to 22. This initiative goes beyond UNFCCC requirements, demonstrating Azerbaijan's commitment to exceeding expectations as the host country. To access these complimentary services, delegates must present their accreditation or a confirmation letter from UNFCCC.

