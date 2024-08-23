Azerbaijani students secure medals at European Youth Olympiad in Informatics with support of Azercell [PHOTOS]

23 August 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani national team earned one silver and two bronze medals at the European Youth Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI 2024), held from August 14 to 22, 2024, in Chisinau, Moldova. Azerbaijani students once again demonstrated their excellence in the field of computer programming, securing a total of three medals.

Hasan Valiyev, a 9th-grade student from Secondary School No. 157 in Baku, earned a silver medal. Additionally, Ahmed Ganbarli and Muhammadali Akhmedov, 9th-grade students from the Baku Turkish Anadolu Lyceum and Sumgait Secondary School No. 23, won bronze medals.

It is worth mentioning that the Azerbaijani team has secured four silver and eight bronze medals at the European Youth Olympiad in Informatics since 2017.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Institute of Education, has been supporting the preparation process for international informatics competitions for over seven years. During this period, the Azerbaijani team has won a total of 77 medals in various programming competitions across different age categories.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz