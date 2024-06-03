Ceremonial event in Bucharest welcomes AZAL's inaugural flight [PHOTOS]

3 June 2024 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

On June 3, Azerbaijan's national carrier AZAL successfully operated its first flight en route Baku-Bucharest-Baku.

The Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft was traditionally greeted with a water salute.

A ceremonial event was held in Bucharest to mark the occasion of the airline's first flight. The event was attended by Gudsi Osmanov, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Romania; Vasile Soare, the Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan; Shtefan-Radu Oprea, Romania's Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism; Ioana Podosu, Director General of the General Directorate of Tourism of the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism; Kenan Gasimov, Head of Administration at State Tourism Agency; Javanshir Bayramov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau; Chingiz Mursalov, Head of the Sales and Partnership Department of Azerbaijan Airlines; Kamran Gajar, Representative for the European region of the Sales and Partnership Department of Azerbaijan Airlines, as well as other officials.

In their speeches, the participants emphasized the importance of launching the direct Baku-Bucharest-Baku flight in strengthening the ties between Azerbaijan and Romania and in promoting mutual tourism exchange. Azerbaijan is taking extensive measures to promote the country as a tourist destination, which includes the development of tourism at the state level.

It was noted that the introduction of direct flights will make Azerbaijan more accessible to Romanian tourists, positively impacting the tourist flow between the two countries. The development of these connections will help strengthen the friendly relations between the people of both nations.

Flights en route Baku-Bucharest-Baku will be operated twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. To view the flight schedule and purchase air tickets, please visit the airline's official website at www.azal.az or use AZAL mobile application.

