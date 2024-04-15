Azerbaijan focuses on development of strategy for hydrogen

15 April 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is taking preliminary steps to create a hydrogen strategy, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Energy Elnur Soltanov Minister as saying to reporters.

"In 2023, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) presented an initial study showing that Azerbaijan's green hydrogen will be competitive in Europe. The initial studies show that Azerbaijan possesses considerable potential in this field," Soltanov said.

According to him, hydrogen production worldwide is at an early stage, and the nuances of demand for green hydrogen are being clarified.

"Additionally, we will start working with consulting companies based on the EBRD's initial report in this direction. A hydrogen strategy is to be prepared," the deputy minister said.

The preliminary market study report prepared by the international consultant was published in August 2023. It showed that Azerbaijan is more than capable of producing renewable hydrogen to support local decarbonization but can also provide cost-competitive renewable fuels to high-demand regions like the European Union.

