Turkiye's largest technology company starts operations in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

14 March 2024 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Bilge Adam, a large Turkish technology company with more than 27 years of experience in the fields of software development, system integration, and technology services, is coming to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The company got acquainted with the local business environment and evaluated cooperation formats within the framework of the visit of 19 leading Turkish companies to Azerbaijan last year at the initiative of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency.

As a result, the company that will open its subsidiary in Azerbaijan will start its first activity within the framework of cooperation with the "Technest" scholarship program implemented by the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development. Thus, the company will participate in projects aimed at the development of human capital in the ICT sector, both with its technological solutions and with its strong academic staff. The company is expected to expand its activities and service areas in Azerbaijan in the next few years.

It should be noted that on February 22, a bilateral meeting was held between the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development and the representatives of Bilge Adam Company. During the discussions, potential steps and goals were determined within the cooperation framework.

It should be noted that the official activity of Bilge Adam Company in the framework of cooperation with Technest is planned to start in the country in April.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz