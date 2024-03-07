More internet volume, voice calls and higher choice range with the New "SuperSen" tariff!

7 March 2024 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell subscribers can find balanced mobile internet and talk minutes in the new SuperSen tariff!

Taking into account the trends in mobile communication, Azercell continuously delivers more convenient and comfortable usage to subscribers. The leading mobile operator is launching a new “SuperSen” tariff for prepaid customers from 06.03.2024. To cover various price ranges, the "SuperSen" tariff portfolio offers more internet volume, countrywide calls, and more options. Customers will be able to enjoy seamless connectivity within the tariff framework that meets all mobile service needs while saving on communication expenses:

Up to 1GB of internet for Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp texting is included with all "SuperSen" tariff packs.

Both current and new prepaid line (SimSim) subscribers can join the "SuperSen" tariff through any subscription channels (via the "Kabinetim" application, USSD, SMS).

For more detailed information please follow the https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/plans-and-services/mobile-tariffs/prepaid/supersen-pr.html page.



