Azernews.Az

Thursday January 25 2024

Number of passengers transported by ASCO ships increases

25 January 2024 16:34 (UTC+04:00)
Number of passengers transported by ASCO ships increases
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

In 2023, the number of passengers carried by ships and ferries of Azerbaijan Khazar Sea Shipping CJSC (ASCO) was 24,399 people, which is 2,737 people ( 12.6 %) more than in 2022, Azernews reports

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more