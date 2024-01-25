Number of passengers transported by ASCO ships increases
In 2023, the number of passengers carried by ships and ferries of Azerbaijan Khazar Sea Shipping CJSC (ASCO) was 24,399 people, which is 2,737 people ( 12.6 %) more than in 2022, Azernews reports
