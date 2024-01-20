Azerbaijan and WB discuss Baku City Development Master Plan until 2040

20 January 2024 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed the General Development Plan of Baku City until 2040, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

The Committee's chairman Anar Guliyev reportedly met with the World Bank's Regional Director for Sustainable Development of Europe and Central Asia Sameh Vahba.

At the meeting, A.Guliyev broadly spoke about the path travelled so far in the field of urban planning of Azerbaijan, cardinal reforms, achievements and important goals carried out in this field in recent years. Having informed in detail about the new General Plan of Baku City, developed on the basis of modern town-planning standards, the Committee Chairman spoke about the concept and priorities of the document for sustainable development of the capital till 2040.

It was also noted at the meeting that it is of great importance that this year Azerbaijan will host such major international events as the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and the World Urban Forum (wuf13) to be held in 2026, and that obtaining this right is a vivid example of successful large-scale projects and reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Committee also spoke about numerous urban development projects carried out in the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of the state programme "Great Return", noted that these works have already become a source of unique experience, important steps have been taken at the state level for comfortable living of the population, which is gradually returning to the homeland.

S.Vahba, in turn, expressed his congratulations on the approval of the General Plan of Baku, as well as the holding of international events in this city. He emphasised Azerbaijan's role in the field of urban development and in the ever-increasing international scale of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, and expressed confidence that reconstruction of cities and villages, implementation of joint projects with the World Bank in various directions will contribute to the realisation of the "new urban agenda".

The sides then discussed the possibilities of implementing joint projects in Azerbaijan in the fields of urban sustainability, renewable energy, climate change, greening and digitalisation, prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields and other potential cooperation opportunities.

---

