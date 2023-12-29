Dozen energy facilities launch in Garabagh and East Zangazur [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

29 December 2023 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev Read more

In 2023, Azerenergy built and commissioned 12 substations and hydroelectric power plants in the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

The 330-kilovolt Jabrail nodal substation built within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe international energy corridor project was also put into operation.

In accordance with the strategy of "green energy", Chirag-1 HPP with a capacity of 8.33 megawatts, Chirag-2 HPP with a capacity of 3.6 megawatts, and Kamyshli HPP with a capacity of 6.33 megawatts were put into operation in Kelbajar district this year. Small HPPs "Soyugbulag" with a capacity of 5.3 megawatts and "Meydan" with a capacity of 3.4 megawatts were also opened after reconstruction.

In parallel, in 2023, Azerenergy opened the newly built 110-kilovolt Gorchu substation in Lachin and the hub substation in Lachin. In addition, small HPPs "Mishni" with a capacity of 8.25 MW and "Alkhazli" with a capacity of 6 MW in Lachin district were reconstructed and put into operation. At the same time, the newly constructed 10.5 megawatt Jahangirbeyli HPP in Azerenergy was opened. The 110-kilovolt Agdam nodal substation was inaugurated in December.

"Undoubtedly, one of the most memorable events of this year was the connection of Khankandi and other districts to the energy system of Azerbaijan just 4 days after the anti-terrorist measures of September 19-20," the information says.

Construction of 9 power plants of Azerenergy started in 2023 in the territories liberated from occupation. Currently, including these 9 power plants, hydroelectric power plants are being built in 12 places in Garabagh and East Zangazur to produce environmentally friendly "green energy". Some of these works are ongoing, and some have already been completed. According to Azerenergy, commissioning of these plants is scheduled for 2024.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz