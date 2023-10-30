Azercell supports TEDx Baku conference [PHOTOS]

30 October 2023 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

This time the speakers united around the "Disruption" topic and shared their views on the influences that drive society and individuals to change.

The leading mobile operator supported the TEDxBaku "Disruption" event. More than 150 participants attended this year's TEDx Baku conference. In total, 14 local and foreign speakers spoke at the event. Among the speakers, there were such people as Billura Bayramova Bernard, born and raised in Lahij, and now living in Andorra and implementing cultural and social projects, Natig Bagirov, world and European champion in sambo and judo, Sinan Oghan, Turkish politician, former candidate in the presidential elections, and Tomris, chairman of the American-Azerbaijani Society.

TEDxBaku, the first TED-licensed event in Azerbaijan, has been available regularly since 2010. Unlike other TEDx format events, officially licensed TED conferences feature global speakers who have achieved success in their lives and careers.

TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) conferences have been held since 1984, bringing together experts from various fields. The leading scientific and technical achievements of the time were discussed at TED conferences. At the first TED conference, the newly released "Macintosh" computer, and the compact disc produced by "Sony" were presented, and there were speeches on currently widely applied ideas such as artificial intelligence. To date, former US President Bill Clinton, Nobel laureate James Watson, Bill Gates from Microsoft, Eric Schmidt from Google, film director James Cameron, and scientist Stephen Hawking have made speeches on the TED stage.

Azercell will continue to support social projects aimed at the development of youth in the country.

