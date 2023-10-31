Azernews.Az

Global economic growth slows as crude oil fluctuates due to rising conflict

31 October 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
The World Bank expects crude oil prices to average $90 a barrel in the last quarter of this year and fall to $81 a barrel next year as global economic growth slows. But the war between Israel and Hamas has belied those predictions, Azernews reports.

