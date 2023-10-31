Global economic growth slows as crude oil fluctuates due to rising conflict

31 October 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The World Bank expects crude oil prices to average $90 a barrel in the last quarter of this year and fall to $81 a barrel next year as global economic growth slows. But the war between Israel and Hamas has belied those predictions, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.