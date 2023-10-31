Global economic growth slows as crude oil fluctuates due to rising conflict
The World Bank expects crude oil prices to average $90 a barrel in the last quarter of this year and fall to $81 a barrel next year as global economic growth slows. But the war between Israel and Hamas has belied those predictions, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%