2 September 2023 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta increased by $2.07 and amounted to $ 93.5 per barrel on September 1, Azernews reports, with reference to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azerbaijani Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $2.07 to $92.53 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 2.

---

