13 August 2023 23:56 (UTC+04:00)

Subscribers to Etisalat by e& services will receiv text messages inviting them to purchase cyber personal insurance policies, at a price starting from Dhs5 per month within an annual plan, noting that this policy is the first of its kind in the UAE, while providing annual coverage of up to $12,000, including money theft, data recovery, and cyberbullying, Azernews reports, ciging foreign media outlet.

Etisalat by e& stated, on its website, that the cybercrime insurance policy protects the user from online banking or credit card fraud, as well as from losing online purchases, electronic extortion or identity theft, and direct economic losses. This is within 4 different insurance packages.

Etisalat by e& said: The policy provides the subscriber with protection for him and his family from cybercrime, and that the service or document is provided by international insurance companies, with confirmation that it is not considered a provider or agent for insurance companies.

Etisalat by e& indicated that mobile phones, laptops and private tablets are now playing an important role in users' daily lives.

Etisalat by e& announced the first insurance policy to purchase an insurance policy when traveling in 2021, while the number of documents currently provided by the company is 5.

These are: travel, health, car and pet insurance, and the latest is cybercrime insurance.

