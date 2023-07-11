Pakistani envoy meets Azerbaijan Western Community

11 July 2023 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee has visited the Azerbaijan Western Community, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Bilal Hayee has met with the Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Azerbaijani MP Aziz Alakbarli and received information about the charter, structure and activities of the community.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Community, the deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Hikmet Babaoglu, Community spokesperson Ulviyya Zulfikar and other community members.

Alakbarli noted that he was glad to see the ambassador of friendly and fraternal Pakistan in Azerbaijan. The chairman of the Community told the Pakistani diplomat about the hardships that have befallen Azerbaijanis over the past 200 years, including the deportation from their native lands (geographical space, now called "Armenia"), committed four times in the last century - in 1905-1906, 1918-1920, 1948-1953 and 1987-1991, and also informed him about crimes against humanity committed against Azerbaijanis during the time of these events.

The ambassador was informed that the Armenian government refuses to take measures to restore the rights of the exiled Azerbaijanis and deprives them of the right to live in their homeland. Although the Community has appealed to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on this issue, attempts to call for dialogue remain unanswered.

Meanwhile, the UN has issued four documents, one of which is the Concept of Community Return. In addition, the Community also received responses from UNESCO and EU officials. It was pointed out that the support of the international community in this matter is still needed.

Bilal Hayee pointed out that Pakistan has always been and will be next to brotherly Azerbaijan in its just struggle.

Then he got acquainted with the conditions created in the administrative building of the Community.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan Western Community, established in 1989, is engaged in protecting the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

---

