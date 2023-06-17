Rais of Tatarstan view ongoing works in city of Zangilan [PHOTOS]

17 June 2023 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov has familiarized himself with the ongoing works in the city of Zangilan, Azernews reports.

Rustam Minnikhanov first was informed of the construction progress of the Convention Center in the city.

The 605-seat Convention Center occupies an area of 2,2 hectares.

The Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan then viewed the construction progress of the Zangilan Mosque.

The Zangilan Mosque is being built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of “Pasha Holding” LLC.

The foundation stone for the Zangilan Mosque was laid on April 26, 2021, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva.

Touring the city of Zangilan, the Rais of Tatarstan viewed the destruction caused by Armenians.

