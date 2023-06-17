Rais of Tatarstan informed of ongoing works in Eastern Zangazur economic region [PHOTOS]

17 June 2023 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, who is visiting the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been informed of the works in progress in the districts of Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan, which are parts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, Azernews reports.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Eastern Zangazur economic region Vahid Hajiyev delivered a presentation on the ongoing works in the districts of Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan.

The Rais of Tatarstan was first briefed on the Zangilan international airport. The airport was opened on October 20, 2022 with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The airport can receive all types of aircrafts and serve 200 passengers per hour.

The total area of the districts of Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan is 2580 square kilometers. The process of relocation of IDPs has started under the Great Return state program. The number of IDPS from this region totals 152,200.

Rustam Minnikhanov was informed of demining operations, road network and electric power infrastructure in the region.

The Rais also learnt about Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park. A total of 32.7 million manats was injected into the implementation of the projects in the industrial park.

