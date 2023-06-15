Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss development of economic relations [PHOTOS]

15 June 2023 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Pakistan discussed the development of economic relations and the work to be done in this direction, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

A meeting was held between Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Trade of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Said Navid Qamar, and Minister of State for Oil Musadik Masud Malik, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations based on friendship and brotherhood are developing successfully in various directions. It was stated that trade is one of the main priorities of the partnership with Pakistan, and the work on signing the Preferential Trade Agreement, which will make a special contribution to this field, is ongoing. In addition, economic tools such as business forums and trade missions also play an important role in determining effective cooperation directions and implementing specific projects.

The meeting discussed the long-term strategic goals of Azerbaijan, and it was noted that the regional and global energy projects, of which Azerbaijan is an initiator and active participant, contribute to the diversification of the energy supply of partner countries. It was stated that there are ample opportunities for the development of cooperation with Pakistan in the field of energy and the promotion of investments in this field.

The parties discussed increasing mutual investments, implementation of joint projects, and other issues on the agenda of our cooperation.

