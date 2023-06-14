Azernews.Az

Electricity production in country increases

14 June 2023 13:12 (UTC+04:00)
January-May 2023, electricity production increased by 5.6 percent and amounted to 11886.5 mln kWh, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

