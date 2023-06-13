“Azercell Telecom” and Azerbaijan Judo Federation jointly launch the “White suits girls best” project [VIDEO]

13 June 2023 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

“Azercell Telecom” and Azerbaijan Judo Federation jointly launch the “White suits girls best” project.

The social campaign aims to empower young girls to the development and sport

"Azercell Telecom" announces the next phase of the large-scale social project carried out in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. The social campaign is aimed at promoting sports, assertiveness, and self-confidence, especially among girls, calling on society to support the development of the youth.

"White suits girls best" encourages girls towards a healthy lifestyle both physically and mentally, move forward with confidence, and practice judo with the prospect of representing the country in international sports arenas. The project also addresses child marriage, which is a prevalent problem both globally and nationally.

Within the framework of the campaign, the first 1000 schoolgirls at the ages of 7-14 who wish to join the ranks of judo practitioners and enroll at Judo Federation schools or branches in the regions will receive a judogi as a gift. Moreover, Azerbaijan Judo Federation also offers additional opportunities and will hold various actions under this campaign.

To enroll girls in judo, please call (+994 50) 226 28 34, (+994 50) 226 28 35 or visit https://qizlaraagyarasir.az

Let girls wear judogi because white suits girls best.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz