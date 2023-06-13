Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 13 2023

Azerbaijani company to build 5-star hotel in Kyrgyzstan

13 June 2023 15:18 (UTC+04:00)
The Azerbaijani company will build a 5-star hotel in Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports, citing the interview of Kyrgyzstan Economy Daniyar Amangeldiyev with the local media outlets.

