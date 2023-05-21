Azerbaijan, Türkiye reach agreement to expand cooperation in health tourism

21 May 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Türkiye will expand cooperation in the field of health tourism, Azernews reports via Turkic World.

The relevant agreement was reached during a visit of a delegation headed by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Trabzon Erkut Celebi to MUSIAD Azerbaijan.

The delegation was received by the Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli and members of the board.

During the meeting, information was provided on the activities of the above structures, including activities in the health sector.

Besides, the topics of health tourism, transfer of patients to Trabzon on the most favorable and reliable conditions were discussed.

It was decided to hold the next meeting in Trabzon, define a roadmap, and also hold regular meetings in order to develop cooperation between the two organizations in different sectors.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz