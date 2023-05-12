Azernews.Az

Friday May 12 2023

State Statistical Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani GDP

12 May 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The GDP of Azerbaijan in January-April 2023 increased by 0.1 percent amounting to AZN40bn ($23.5bn).

