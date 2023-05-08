Azerbaijan, Turkiye to apply concession to goods made from coniferous wood

8 May 2023 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes in the "goods nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties," Azernews reports.

The decision was prepared in order to adapt the current legislation to the "Protocol on Amendments to the Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye" signed on April 29, 2023.

As a concession was applied to goods made from coniferous wood between the two countries, changes were made in the "goods nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 500 dated November 17, 2017.

This Decision enters into force 30 (thirty) days after its publication.

