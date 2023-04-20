AZAL promotion: 25% discount on popular destinations until the end of May

20 April 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Airlines provides 25% discount on tickets to the most popular destinations of the airline in honour of Ramadan.

Discounted tickets can be purchased on from April 21 to 24. The offer is valid for one-way or round-trip flights on a number of destinations of the airline available from May 3 to 31, 2023.

Thanks to this initiative of the airline, passengers will have the opportunity not only to enjoy their holidays, but also to save their budget.

Thus, 25% discount applies to the AZAL's flights from Baku to the following cities: London, Milan, Paris, Vienna, Barcelona, Prague, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Istanbul, Antalya, Almaty, Astana and Dubai (flights J2-015/016).

Discounted tickets can be purchased at the box offices or at the accredited agents of Azerbaijan Airlines, as well as by contacting the call center via e-mail [email protected].

AZAL congratulates all Muslims of the world on Ramadan holiday, wishes sound health and well-being, as well as the fulfillment of good prayers and desires.

