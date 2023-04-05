SOCAR highly considers multifaceted coop with China University of Petroleum [PHOTOS]
The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), hosted a meeting between a delegation led by the president of China Oil University Professor Chen Feng, and the management of SOCAR, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%