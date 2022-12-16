World Bank, Azerbaijan to start developing partnership strategy

16 December 2022 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The World Bank (WB) together with the government of Azerbaijan will start developing a Partnership Strategy for the next few years, the Advisor for Public Relations of the WB Office in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to him, next year the World Bank and the government of Azerbaijan will start discussing the issues of the partnership strategy.

"During the discussion, priority areas of projects will be considered, taking into account the interests of Azerbaijan," Rzayev stressed.

Remarkably, to date, the World Bank has allocated over $3 billion for the implementation of various projects in Azerbaijan.

