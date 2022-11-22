First round of AZERCELL CUP contest ends

22 November 2022 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

Schoolchildren scoring high results in the Informatics and Programming competition qualified for the next round

The first round of "AZERCELL CUP", programming competition organized by "Azercell Telecom" LLC in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on November 19, 2022. According to the results, students who scored 200 or more points qualified for the next round. It should be noted that "AZERCELL CUP" is aimed to support school education in the field of informatics and computer science, as well as develop the algorithmic thinking ability of schoolchildren.

The second round of the competition will be held in the middle of December. As soon as the date is confirmed, information will be sent to the participants through their educational institutions. About 30 best students will be awarded with diplomas and medals, as well as valuable gifts from "Azercell Telecom" LLC.

Also, participants who score high results will have the opportunity to join preparatory programs for the International Olympics organized by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Since 2017, the country's leading mobile operator has been supporting schoolchildren in the process of preparing for the olympiads in informatics, attracting young people to the field of computer engineering and programming.

