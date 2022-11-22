Azernews.Az

Belgrade hosts Azerbaijani-Serbian business forum [PHOTO]

22 November 2022 14:14 (UTC+04:00)
An Azerbaijani-Serbian business forum, jointly organized by the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency, was held in Belgrade on November 21, Azernews reports.

