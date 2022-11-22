Belgrade hosts Azerbaijani-Serbian business forum [PHOTO]
An Azerbaijani-Serbian business forum, jointly organized by the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency, was held in Belgrade on November 21, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%