Azernews.Az

Monday November 21 2022

Envoy: Azerbaijani investment in Kazakhstan totals $204m

21 November 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)
Envoy: Azerbaijani investment in Kazakhstan totals $204m

Azerbaijan’s investment in Kazakhstan has reached $204 million, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoglanov said, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more