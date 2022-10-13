Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up notes for auction

13 October 2022 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on October 13, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, 11 investors submitted 18 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 59.3 million manat ($34.8 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 97.8689 manat or $57.56 (4.67 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of short-term notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is March 30, 2023.

--

