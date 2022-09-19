WB to help Azerbaijan to continue developing its potential in Middle Corridor - Country Manager

19 September 2022 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

World Bank will help Azerbaijan to continue to develop its potential in the Middle Corridor, the Country Manager for World Bank in Azerbaijan Sarah Michael told Trend.

"Right now we have some ongoing transport projects in Azerbaijan focused on regional connectivity, in particular, on road connections between Salyan and Bilasuvar cities. Also, we are ready to provide technical assistance through the Trans-Caspian corridor," Sarah Michael said.

In addition, the country manager emphasized other areas of cooperation such as the financial and banking sectors.

"Financial sector management has been a key part of our collaboration with Azerbaijan for the last 30 years. In particular, during this time we work closely with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Finance," she said.

"World Bank will continue to provide knowledge sharing, capacity building technical assistance to Azerbaijan," she added.

---

