Azerbaijan's non-oil, gas output up in 1H2022

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 11.5 percent in the first half of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

In the first six months of the year, the volume of production in the oil and gas sector also increased by 0.6 percent.

Industrial products worth AZN42.2 billion ($24.8bn) were produced, which is 2.1 percent more compared to the same months of 2021.

Some 75.7 percent of the industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 20.4 percent in the manufacturing sector, 3.4 percent in the production, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas, and steam, and 0.5 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment, and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector dropped by 4.2 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 17.5 percent.

The volume of output in the production sector, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas, and steam increased by 1.8 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment, and disposal increased by 5.6 percent.

Additionally, the production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew by 2.1 times, construction materials by 33.4 percent, furniture by 58.4 percent, electronic equipment by 53.2 percent, textile by 59 percent, chemical products by 20.4 percent, rubber and plastic products by 15.3 percent, and food products by 7.8 percent.

In the meantime, production in the sphere of production of tobacco products dropped by 7.5 percent, wood processing and manufacture of wood products by 4.6 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 21 percent, and beverage products by 7.8 percent.

