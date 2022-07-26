Azerbaijan to introduce new fines in heating sector

26 July 2022 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved laws amending the Administrative Offences Code and 'On Electricity Power', Azernews reports.

According to the upgraded code and the law, from now on, consumers who undermine preventing violations of legal requirements for the heating sector will be fined.

The fine will amount to 20 manat ($11.78) for individuals, 50 manat ($29.45) for officials, and 100 manat ($58.91) for legal entities.

Until now, the penalty has been applied only in the gas and electricity sectors.

