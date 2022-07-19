British energy services company closes its Azerbaijani representative office

19 July 2022 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Petrofac Ltd (UK), a leading international service provider to the energy industry, has announced the liquidation of its representative office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Taxes online newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the newspaper, creditors can submit their claims to 8, Izmir Str., Yasamal district, Baku, within two months.

