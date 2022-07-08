Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss transport, digital technology cooperation

8 July 2022 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed issues of boosting cooperation in the transport and digital technology sectors, Azernews reports, per the Georgian government.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev in Tbilisi.

The meeting focused on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia and ways to further the bilateral cooperation.

The parties discussed the economic cooperation between the two countries in the format of the joint intergovernmental commission.

They also touched upon the implemented and ongoing regional infrastructural projects designed to bolster Georgia’s function as a transit corridor, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad connector project and projects designed to upgrade Georgia’s railroad network and build the East-West highway.

Moreover, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan is among Georgia’s top five trade partners over the past few years.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Georgian Economy and Sustainable Development Minister, Vice Prime Minister Levan Davitashvili and Georgian Railway CEO Davit Peradze.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic sectors. The two countries signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.

