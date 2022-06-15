Azerbaijan to host largest finance and banking event in South Caucasus

15 June 2022 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Baku will host Fintex Summit, the largest finance and banking conference in the South Caucasus, on June 16-17, 2022, Visa told Trend.

The international payment system expressed pride in being a global sponsor of the business summit.

"Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), one of the supporters of the Fintex Summit, is expected to address the vital topics, such as financial technologies, security, and breakthrough business solutions, during the event. The dialogue between key stakeholders will definitely give impetus to the development of the financial ecosystem and cashless economy of the country. All this is for improving the well-being of the country's inhabitants," said CEO at ABA Yunus Abdulov.

Vice President, Regional Manager Central Asia and Azerbaijan at Visa Cristina Doros outlined plans on setting up an open platform at the Baku Fintex Summit for all key stakeholders of the financial system to discuss relevant issues and opportunities in fintech, payment ecosystems, and digitalization.

"We're proud to partner with the Azerbaijan Banks Association in hosting the summit for the third consecutive year. Visa not only supports the event, but also shares its best practices to promote the development of Azerbaijan's cashless, stable, and predictable economy," she added.

The two-day event will be supported by the ABA, the Central Bank, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, as well as the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

