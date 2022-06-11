Russian Ural Airlines prolongs suspension of flights to Azerbaijan

11 June 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Russian Ural Airlines has prolonged suspension of flights to Azerbaijan until October 29, 2022, Trend reports citing the carrier.

According to Ural Airlines, flights in the direction of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have been also canceled.

Ural Airlines cancelled flights to the above destinations due to the closure of the airspace of European countries.

The carrier has suspended flights to Azerbaijan since March 8 this year.

