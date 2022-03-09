By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 126 new COVID-19 cases, 882 patients have recovered, and 11 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 789,883 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 777,396 of them have recovered, and 9,558 people have died. Currently, 2,929 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,942 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,611,402 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 63 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into zero citizens, the second one to 26 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 29 citizens. Some eight citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,176,634 vaccine doses were administered, 5,309,703 of citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,796,500 people - the second dose, 2,855,817 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 214,614 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz