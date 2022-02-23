By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and his Qatari counterpart Saad Sherida Al Kaabi have discussed existing opportunities for the development of energy cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current trends in the global gas market's development.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's traditional and renewable energy potential, as well as its gas export infrastructure and targets, Shahbazov stated that the time has come to establish Azerbaijan-Qatar energy cooperation.

The minister also stated that collaboration with Nebras Power on gas turbine projects and wind power plants has begun.

Furthermore, the rich wind energy potential in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea was highlighted as a possible direction for energy cooperation.

It was agreed to keep the relationship going in order to evaluate potential cooperation opportunities.

Earlier, Shahbazov met Nebras Power CEO Khalid Mohammed Jolo to discuss cooperation on the construction of 100 MW wind power plants in Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin and Kalbajar regions. They also talked about the possibility of working together to build a gas turbine with a capacity of up to 550 MW in these territories.

It should be noted that Parviz Shahbazov arrived in Doha at the invitation of Qatar's State Minister for Energy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum ministerial meeting and the 6th summit of heads of state and government.

