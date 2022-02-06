By Ayya Lmahamad

Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu has said that his country supports underwater electricity cable project with Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"We are open to possible collaboration between Romania, Azerbaijan and Georgia to build together an underwater cable for the transportation of electricity underneath the Black Sea," he wrote on his official Facebook page.

The minister also affirmed Romania's openness as regards the increase of the SOCAR's investments in the country, both in the field of electricity production, as well as in the area of the chemical fertilizer market.

It should be noted that Virgil Popescu was on an official visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 8th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Azerbaijan and Romania are cooperating in various spheres of the economy. SOCAR operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, established in 2011, and owns SOCAR- branded petrol stations in 26 regions of Romania.

Meeting with the newly-appointed Romanian ambassador Vasile Soare in October last year, President Ilham Aliyev also stated that Romania plays important role in the Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation plan.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $215.5 million in 2021, with exports amounting to $120.5 million, and imports to $94.9 million.

