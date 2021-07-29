By Trend

The high assessment of the activities of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan is the result of joint work with the World Bank (WB), Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Gulmammadov made the remark at the WB event dedicated to the ‘Independent Index of Supreme Audit Institutions for 2021.’

According to the chairman, this cooperation will continue.

“The chamber has a number of strategic goals, including strengthening the widespread use of information technologies, using new methods in audit, as well as increasing human resources,” Gulmammadov said.

He also said that a strategic plan of the Chamber of Accounts for 2021-2025 was prepared with the support of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

Gulmammadov added that in the post-war period, the chamber has new tasks and all efforts have been mobilized to solve them.

