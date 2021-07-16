By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 254.2 million kWh, bringing the volume to 13.2 billion kWh during the period of January-June 2021, the Energy Ministry has reported.

During the first half of the year, electricity imports increased by 17.4 million kWh to 88.9 million kWh, while exports increased by 48.2 million kWh to 669 million kWh.

Moreover, in June 2021, electricity production in the country increased by 122.8 million kWh and amounted to 2.2 billion kWh. During the reported month, electricity exports increased by 0.4 million kWh to 99 million kWh, while imports increased by 2.9 million kWh to 12.1 million kWh.

Electricity generation at thermal power plants increased by 161.7 million kWh reaching 12.2 billion kWh, while at hydroelectric power plants by 92.5 million kWh to 772.5 million kWh. In the meantime, electricity generation at other sources amounted to 186 million kWh.

Likewise, wind power plants produced 47.1 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 26.2 million kWh and solid household waste incineration plants 112.7 million kWh.

Azerenergy OJSC accounted for 11.8 billion kWh (including 11.1 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 676.2 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants) of electricity production, the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (including 99.9 million kWh at thermal power plants) 87.1 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 24 million kWh at solar power plants) 211 million kWh and on independent power plants 1.1 billion kWh.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s electricity production was 25.8 billion kWh in 2020. Last year, exports of electricity amounted to 1.1 billion kWh, while imports to 136.3 million kWh.

