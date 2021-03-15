By Ayya Lmahamad

Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev has said that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation with Germany in the areas of labor, employment, social protection and the application of a new generation of rehabilitation technologies in the country, the ministry’s press service has reported.

During the meeting with German Ambassador Wolfgang Manig, the minister reminded the memorandum of understanding on cooperation signed between Azerbaijani and Germany Labor and Social Protection Ministries in 2018. He stressed that it is preferable to update and expand the legal framework for the development of bilateral relations.

Babayev emphasized that a workshop for the production of high-tech prostheses has been set up in Azerbaijan upon the president’s order in cooperation with the Germany company Ottobock SE & Co.

Babayev spoke about cooperation with Germany in the social field.

Underlining special attention paid in the country to the application of new generation rehabilitation technologies, he noted that the provision of injured war veterans with modern electronic prostheses began last December.

The minister also said that large-scale reconstruction work has started in the country’s liberated territories following the historic victory in 2020.

In turn, Ambassador Manig expressed satisfaction with the continued development of relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, the sides discussed cooperation within the project implemented by the German Society for International Cooperation at the request of the German Economic Cooperation and Development Ministry. It was noted that negotiations are underway to establish cooperation with the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce in the field of vocational training and the adoption of joint measures in this field.

The parties exchanged views on further cooperation in the field of application of new generation rehabilitation technologies, employment, organization of active employment measures, vocational training, etc.

Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $817.5 million, with export of $234.1 million and import of $58.4 million in 2020.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz