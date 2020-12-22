By Trend

In accordance with the instructions of the president, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Azerbaijan Banks Association ensured the process of writing off the main debt and interest on 1,503 loans of 830 martyrs, included in the official list of the Ministry of Defense, by the banks, Trend reports with reference to the CBA.

Some 286 loans of members of martyrs' families, 1,323 loans of the wounded servicemen, as well as 15 dead and 9 severely wounded Azerbaijani civilians during Armenia’s aggression have been fully written off.

The non-bank credit organizations also completely wrote off the loans of the specified groups of citizens.

The issue of writing off the debentures of martyrs in the banks which are being liquidated will be discussed by the Board of Trustees of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund in the coming days.

Earlier, Azerbaijani banks decided to fully write off the debts on consumer loans and the interest accrued on them of the servicemen who became martyrs in the battles for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz